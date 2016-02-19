FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia's central bank to keep relaxing policy with inflation low
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank to keep relaxing policy with inflation low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank plans to maintain its looser monetary policy because the country’s inflation rate remains below its target range, the bank said on Friday.

“As low inflationary pressures will be present, central bank’s monetary policy should remain expansive,” the bank said.

The report also said that risks stemming from turbulence in international financial and commodity markets would influence the degree of future policy relaxation.

Earlier this month, the bank cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, citing low inflationary pressures at home and abroad. It also said the slower pace of growth in China would weigh on economic activity in Europe and the United States.

Inflation in December stood at 1.5 percent year-on-year, below the bank’s target range of 2.5 to 5.5 percent. January’s inflation figure will be released next week.

In the report, the bank reiterated its 2016 economic growth forecast of 1.8 percent and said it would driven primarily by investments and to a lesser degree by net exports. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.