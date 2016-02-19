Serbia's central bank to keep relaxing policy with inflation low

BELGRADE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank plans to maintain its looser monetary policy because the country’s inflation rate remains below its target range, the bank said on Friday.

“As low inflationary pressures will be present, central bank’s monetary policy should remain expansive,” the bank said.

The report also said that risks stemming from turbulence in international financial and commodity markets would influence the degree of future policy relaxation.

Earlier this month, the bank cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, citing low inflationary pressures at home and abroad. It also said the slower pace of growth in China would weigh on economic activity in Europe and the United States.

Inflation in December stood at 1.5 percent year-on-year, below the bank’s target range of 2.5 to 5.5 percent. January’s inflation figure will be released next week.

In the report, the bank reiterated its 2016 economic growth forecast of 1.8 percent and said it would driven primarily by investments and to a lesser degree by net exports. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Larry King)