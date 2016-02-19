UPDATE 1-Serbia's central bank to keep policy loose as inflation to stay low

* Expects inflation to hit target range by early 2017

BELGRADE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Serbia will stick with a loose monetary policy as price pressures are expected to remain weak, the head of the central bank said on Friday, while suggesting it may adopt a lower range for its inflation target.

Inflation stood at 1.5 percent year-on-year in December, below the 2.5 to 5.5 percent target range.

The bank, which last week cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, said in a report it expected inflation to rise back to within the range at end-2016 or in early 2017, and to remain at around 3 percent.

Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic said the central bank and the International Monetary Fund were discussing a possible revision of the target range.

“Trends (of low inflation) seem to be persistent now, and it is obvious that the target needs to be changed,” Tabakovic told a news conference. “So far we are only pondering about the dynamics of when that (inflation) target could be revised.”.

The IMF delegation arrived in Serbia this week to conduct the fourth review of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.33 billion) loan deal, which it said it would complete after snap elections expected in spring.

In the inflation report, the bank said risks stemming from turbulence in international financial and commodity markets would influence the degree of future policy relaxation.

“As low inflationary pressures will be present, the central bank’s monetary policy should remain expansive,” it added.

The bank also reiterated its 2016 economic growth forecast of 1.8 percent.

January’s inflation data is due next week.