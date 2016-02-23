FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's central bank sells euros to bolster dinar - dealers
February 23, 2016 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank sells euros to bolster dinar - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank sold euros on the domestic market on Tuesday to bolster the dinar, which stayed under pressure despite a 10 million euro ($11 million) sale a day earlier due to demand from local subsidiaries of foreign banks, dealers said.

The central bank, which maintains the dinar in a managed float against the euro, intervened as the domestic currency traded at 123.5, or 0.17 percent weaker than on Monday. After the intervention the dinar traded at 123.6.

$1 = 0.9083 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
