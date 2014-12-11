Serbia's central bank cuts foreign currency requirements for banks

BELGRADE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank lowered its mandatory currency reserve requirement in euros for commercial banks by 1 percentage point on Thursday to help boost lending, the bank said in a statement.

The requirement was lowered to 27 percent and 20 percent depending on the maturity of funds that banks keep deposited with the central bank. It was the second such move in as many months.

“The aim of further reduction of FX reserve requirements and the consequent lowering of the costs of borrowing and unlocking of a part of the banks credit potential is to stimulate bank lending activity,” the statement said.

The bank raised the dinar share of FX required reserve allocations by 2 percentage points to 36 and 28 percent. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)