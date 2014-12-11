FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia's central bank cuts foreign currency requirements for banks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Serbia's central bank cuts foreign currency requirements for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank lowered its mandatory currency reserve requirement in euros for commercial banks by 1 percentage point on Thursday to help boost lending, the bank said in a statement.

The requirement was lowered to 27 percent and 20 percent depending on the maturity of funds that banks keep deposited with the central bank. It was the second such move in as many months.

“The aim of further reduction of FX reserve requirements and the consequent lowering of the costs of borrowing and unlocking of a part of the banks credit potential is to stimulate bank lending activity,” the statement said.

The bank raised the dinar share of FX required reserve allocations by 2 percentage points to 36 and 28 percent. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.