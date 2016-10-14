FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
October 14, 2016

Serbian central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified quantity of euros on Friday to stem gains in the dinar against the common currency, dealers said.

The central bank stepped in with euro purchases for the first time in over a month, with the dinar trading at between 123.05 and 123.20. After the intervention the dinar remained unchanged.

On Thursday the central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 4 percent, citing uncertainty over future monetary policy decisions in Europe and the U.S. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

