Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased euros on the domestic interbank market on Monday for the first time in a month, trying to rein in the dinar amid low demand for the common European currency, dealers said.

“A stronger dinar would be damaging for exporters and it appears that the central bank is determined to keep it at the rate of no less than 120,” a dealer said.

The central bank purchased euros with the dinar trading at 119.63, or 0.1 percent stronger on its previous close, dealers said. After the intervention, the dinar stabilised at the rate of 120 at 0805 GMT. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

