10 months ago
Serbian central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains, dealers say
November 1, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

Serbian central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains, dealers say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified amount of euros on Tuesday to stem gains by the dinar, dealers said, after the lowered the country's inflation target for 2017, citing an improved economic outlook.

The bank started buying euros as the dinar traded at 122.95 to the euro, roughly the same as the previous close of 122.92. After the intervention, the dinar traded at 122.97 on 1005GMT.

The currency intervention followed the bank's decision to reduce its 2017 inflation target range to between 1.5 and 4.5 percent on an improved outlook, lower disbalances and risks. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Larry King)

