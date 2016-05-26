FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's central bank sells euros to support dinar - dealers
May 26, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Serbia's central bank sells euros to support dinar - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, May 26 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank sold euros on the local interbank market on Thursday to support the dinar, which remained weak a day after the institution sold 15 million euros to bolster the domestic currency, dealers said.

The central bank, which keeps the dinar in a managed float versus the euro, began selling as the dinar traded at a rate of around 123.15, roughly the same as a day earlier.

Dealers said the pressure on the dinar stems from a sale of 119.9 million euros in 10-year treasury bonds on Wednesday.

The central bank so far this year has sold 750 million euros and purchased 20 million euros in support of the dinar. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Giles Elgood)

