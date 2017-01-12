Serbia's central bank sells euros to boost dinar, dealers say

BELGRADE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank sold more euros on the local interbank market on Thursday to prop up the dinar, as investors fled emerging markets after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates in December, dealers said.

The bank, which a day earlier sold 45 million euros, stepped in as the dinar traded at the rate of 124.01 to the euro, or around 0.2 percent weaker than the previous close. The dinar traded at 123.8 at 1015GMT, Reuters data showed.

The central bank has so far in 2017 sold 90 million euros to bolster the dinar. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Larry King)