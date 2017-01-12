FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Serbia's central bank sells euros to boost dinar, dealers say
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 7 months ago

Serbia's central bank sells euros to boost dinar, dealers say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank sold more euros on the local interbank market on Thursday to prop up the dinar, as investors fled emerging markets after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates in December, dealers said.

The bank, which a day earlier sold 45 million euros, stepped in as the dinar traded at the rate of 124.01 to the euro, or around 0.2 percent weaker than the previous close. The dinar traded at 123.8 at 1015GMT, Reuters data showed.

The central bank has so far in 2017 sold 90 million euros to bolster the dinar. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.