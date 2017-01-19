Serbia's central bank sells euros to boost dinar, dealers say

BELGRADE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank sold euros on the domestic interbank market on Thursday to bolster the dinar, which remained weak for a variety of reasons, among them lower exports and less lending by banks, dealers said.

The central bank, which a day earlier sold 15 million euros, stepped in with the dinar trading at 124 to euro, roughly the same as the previous close. After the euro sale, the dinar improved marginally and traded at 123.96 at 1234 GMT. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Larry King)