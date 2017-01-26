Serbia's central bank sells euros to stem dinar losses -dealers

BELGRADE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank sold euros on the domestic interbank market on Thursday to boost the dinar, which remained weak due to investor expectations of another U.S. Federal Reserve rate rise and the dollar's rally versus the euro, dealers said.

The central bank, which on Jan. 23 sold 30 million euros ($32.11 million), stepped in as the dinar traded at the rate of 124.07 per euro. After the currency intervention, the dinar slightly improved and traded at 123.98 at 1335 GMT.