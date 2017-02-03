FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia's central bank sells euros to bolster dinar - dealers
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 8 months ago

Serbia's central bank sells euros to bolster dinar - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank sold euros on the local interbank market on Friday, dealers said, to bolster the dinar which remained weak due to seasonal demand and expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

It sold 30 million euros on Thursday.

The dinar was trading at 124.23, slightly weaker than the previous close, when the bank started selling euros on Friday and it rallied to 124.15 by 0940 GMT, following the intervention.

So far in 2017, the bank has sold 270 million euros.

On Thursday, bank’s governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic said the dinar’s weakness this year was due to seasonal factors such as increased energy imports and expectations of U.S. rate hikes. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.