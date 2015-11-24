Serbian dinar weakens versus euro - dealers

BELGRADE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Serbian dinar lost 0.19 percent versus euro on Tuesday, weakened by importers demand for the common currency, seasonal repayment of loan installments and uncertainties abroad, dealers said.

By 1445 GMT, the central bank, which keeps dinar in a managed float, did not intervene to stem dinar losses while, according to Reuters data, the dinar <EURRSD= > traded at the rate of between 121 and 121.13 to euro, they said.

“The central bank may decide to abandon its upper treshold of 121 dinars to euro as the year’s end is near, market is shallow, importers must make payments, loan installments are due, and the situation abroad is going from bad to worse,” a Belgrade-based banker said.

The central bank, which earlier this month kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.50 percent, last intervened on Nov. 3 when it purchased 10 million euros ($10.64 million).

So far this year the bank purchased 940 million euros and sold 140 million to tame fluctuations of dinar’s exchange rate. ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)