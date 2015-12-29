FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased euros on the interbank market on Tuesday to stem dinar gains, which rallied on the back of shallow trading, holiday-season remittances from Serbs working abroad and demand for the dinar ahead of New Year, dealers said.

The bank intervened with the dinar trading at the rate of 121.35 to the euro, the preferred foreign currency in Serbia, roughly the same as its median exchange rate set for Tuesday. After the intervention, the dinar traded at between 121.2 and 121.35 at 0920 GMT. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.