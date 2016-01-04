FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's central bank sells euros to bolster dinar - dealers
#Financials
January 4, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank sells euros to bolster dinar - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank sold euros on the domestic interbank market on Monday to bolster the dinar, weakened mainly by low market liquidity due to New Year and Serbian Orthodox Christmas which is celebrated on Jan 7, dealers said.

“Many companies merged New Year and (Serbian Orthodox) Christmas holidays, hence few participants in the market and low liquidity,” said a Belgrade-based dealer who asked not to be named.

The bank stepped in with the dinar trading at 121.95, or 0.39 percent weaker than the previous close. At 1335 GMT the dinar traded at 122.1 to the euro. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

