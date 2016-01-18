FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's central bank intervenes with dinar weak after election call
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank intervenes with dinar weak after election call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank sold euros on the domestic interbank market on Monday to stem dinar losses, dealers said, a day after conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic announced he would seek a snap parliamentary election.

The bank began selling euros with the dinar trading at the rate of around 123 to the euro or 0.14 percent weaker than its median exchange rate set for Monday. The dinar traded at 122.83 after the intervention.

“This (weakening of the dinar) is 100 percent related to Vucic’s decision to go for elections,” said a dealer, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “You cannot say everything is stable and then go for an early vote; investors don’t like that.”

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson

