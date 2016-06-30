FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
June 30, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 30 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank purchased euros on the interbank market on Thursday to stem gains in the dinar which rallied against the common currency on the back of corporate demand and as market settled after initial Brexit scare, dealers said.

The dinar which last Friday fell to its historic lows versus euro following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, recovered around 0.8 percent since and traded around pre-Brexit levels.

The bank stepped in on Thursday as the dinar traded at between 123.08 and 123.3 to euro. It so far this year sold 870 million euros and purchased 20 million euros to stabilise the currency. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Toby Chopra)

