Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

BELGRADE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified quantity of euros on Wednesday, to stem dinar gains against the common currency a day ahead of its rate decision, dealers said.

The central bank stepped in with euro purchases for the first time in over a month, with the dinar trading at between 123.05 and 123.25. After the intervention the dinar traded at 123.2 at 1300GMT.

Eleven of the 13 traders and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last said the bank would keep the rate at 4 percent on Thursday. Two foresaw a cut of 25 basis points. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Thomas Escritt)