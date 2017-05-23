FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Serbian central bank buys euros stem dinar gains - dealers
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 3 months ago

Serbian central bank buys euros stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, May 23 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank market on Tuesday to stem dinar gains that have been fuelled by stronger demand and increased lending, dealers said.

The bank, which a day earlier purchased 15 million euros, started buying euros when the dinar traded at 122.87 to the euro. After the intervention the dinar weakened to 123.05 by 0815 GMT.

So far this year, the central bank bought 85 million euros to stabilise the dinar which it maintains in a managed float against the euro, a preferred foreign currency. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.