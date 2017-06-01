FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Serbian central bank buys euros to rein in dinar gains - dealers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 3 months ago

Serbian central bank buys euros to rein in dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 1 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank bought euros on the local interbank market on Thursday to soften the dinar's gains, which have been fueled by increased demand and lending, dealers said.

The central bank, which has bought 160 million euros ($180 million) so far this year, stepped in as the dinar traded at 122.20 to the euro, dealers said. After the intervention the dinar weakened to 122.5 per euro as of 1025 GMT.

On Wednesday, the central bank purchased 15 million euros to manage the exchange rate of the dinar, which it keeps in a managed float against the common currency. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.