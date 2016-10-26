FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Serbian central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 10 months ago

Serbian central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank purchased an unspecified amount of euros on the local interbank market on Wednesday to stem gains of the dinar, which has remained strong versus the common currency for weeks, dealers said on Wednesday.

The bank started buying euros as the dinar traded at between 123.03 and 123.25 to euro. After the intervention the dinar remained unchanged and traded at 123.2, Reuters data showed.

The bank which maintains the dinar in a managed float to euro, the preferred foreign currency in the European Union candidate country, last intervened on October 21, buying 15 million euros ($16.39 million). So far this year the bank has purchased 630 million euros and sold 870 million euros to stabilise the dinar exchange rate.

$1 = 0.9150 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.