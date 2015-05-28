FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's 2015 fiscal deficit seen at 3 pct of GDP - prime minister
May 28, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Serbia's 2015 fiscal deficit seen at 3 pct of GDP - prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, May 28 (Reuters) - Serbia’s prime minister said on Thursday the country’s deficit is expected to fall in 2015 as revenue improves and spending declines.

Serbia’s 1.2 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) standby loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund requires it to trim deficit and debt and offload unprofitable and indebted state companies.

Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said that spending was lower than expected at around 8 billion dinars ($72.50 million), down from the 19 billion dinars agreed with the IMF.

“We are hoping fiscal deficit (in 2015) could be around 3 percent of gross domestic product,” Vucic told a news conference after meeting Gerd Mueler, German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development.

$1 = 110.3500 Serbian dinars Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
