Serbian central bank intervenes repeatedly to stem dinar losses- dealers

BELGRADE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank repeatedly intervened on the interbank currency market on Friday, selling euros to stem dinar losses on the back of corporate demand for the single currency, dealers said.

A dealer at one commercial bank in Belgrade said the central bank offered euros for sale on at least four occasions as the dinar traded at between 115.74 and 116.22.

The central bank last intervened on Wednesday when it sold 20 million euros, bringing the total of its currency interventions this year to 350 million euros. Serbia’s foreign currency reserves stood at 11.2 billion euros in December.

The central bank issues statements on daily interventions after trading closes in the late afternoon. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)