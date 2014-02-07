FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian central bank intervenes repeatedly to stem dinar losses- dealers
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2014 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

Serbian central bank intervenes repeatedly to stem dinar losses- dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank repeatedly intervened on the interbank currency market on Friday, selling euros to stem dinar losses on the back of corporate demand for the single currency, dealers said.

A dealer at one commercial bank in Belgrade said the central bank offered euros for sale on at least four occasions as the dinar traded at between 115.74 and 116.22.

The central bank last intervened on Wednesday when it sold 20 million euros, bringing the total of its currency interventions this year to 350 million euros. Serbia’s foreign currency reserves stood at 11.2 billion euros in December.

The central bank issues statements on daily interventions after trading closes in the late afternoon. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.