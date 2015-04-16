Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

BELGRADE, April 16 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank bought euros on the domestic interbank currency market on Thursday for the second this week to rein in the dinar, which has strengthened on increased euro liquidity on European markets, dealers said.

The central bank, which has so far this year bought 360 million euros ($382.82 million), intervened with the dinar trading at 119.99 to the euro, 0.09 percent stronger than the previous close of 120.

After the intervention, the dinar stabilised at the rate of 120.05 at 0855 GMT. The bank last intervened on Tuesday when it purchased 30 million euros. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)