Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, April 20 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank bought euros on the domestic interbank currency market on Monday to stem gains of the dinar, which has strengthened on euro liquidity on European markets, dealers said.

The central bank, which has so far this year bought 380 million euros and sold 90 million to tame the dinar which it keeps in a managed float, intervened as the dinar traded at 119.95 to the euro, 0.11 percent stronger than the previous close of 120.09.

After the intervention, the dinar stabilised at the rate of 120.17 at 1015 GMT. The bank last intervened last Thursday when it bought 20 million euros. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

