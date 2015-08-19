FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers
August 19, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to stem dinar gains - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank purchased euros on the domestic interbank currency market on Wednesday to stem dinar gains against the European single currency on weak trading and continuing risks for the euro from the Greek crisis, dealers said.

The central bank, which so far this week bought a total of 50 million euros, intervened with the dinar trading at a rate of 119.92 to the euro, or some 0.1 percent stronger than a day earlier. After the intervention the dinar traded at 120.15 around 1200 GMT.

On Wednesday, the bank’s vice-governor, Veselin Pjescic, said the bank would continue to intervene on the interbank market to bolster trading and prevent excessive oscillations of the exchange rate. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

