Serbia's central bank buys euros to slow dinar gains
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to slow dinar gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank bought euros on the domestic interbank currency market on Thursday to rein in the strengthening dinar and bolster trading a day after the bank upgraded its 2015 economic growth estimate to 0.5 percent.

Belgrade-based dealers said the central bank, which so far this week bought a total of 60 million euros, intervened with the dinar trading at a rate of 119.97 to the euro, or some 0.06 percent stronger than a day earlier.

After the intervention, the dinar traded at 120.2 around 1020 GMT. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

