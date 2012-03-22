FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serb cbank sells euros to bolster dinar
March 22, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

Serb cbank sells euros to bolster dinar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE, March 22 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank intervened for a second consecutive day in currency markets on Thursday to halt the slide of the dinar currency against the euro, dealers and traders said.

“The central bank is defending the level of 111 dinars to one euro and they are doing this for the sixth time now,” said a dealer who asked not to be named. He could not specify the amount.

The central bank started intervention around midday on Thursday after the dinar fell to 111.33 to one euro, the dealer said.

Several other dealers confirmed the bank was making offers to individual banks.

A day earlier the bank sold 20 million euros ($26.38 million) to halt excessive daily oscillations of the euro, a preferred foreign currency in Serbia.

So far in 2012, the bank has sold 325.5 million euros to prop up the dinar, which has fallen 3.65 percent against the common currency since January. In 2011 it sold only 60 million euros and purchased 40 million euros to bolster the currency.

The dinar started its fall in December after the International Monetary Fund froze its 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) standby deal with Serbia, citing higher-than-agreed 2012 spending plans that breached a self-imposed public debt limit of 45 percent of GDP.

The decision of U.S. Steel to abandon a steel mill in Serbia, as well as political uncertainties over a May 6 parliamentary vote have also contributed to the dinar’s decline.

