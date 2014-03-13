Serbia's central bank sells euros to boost dinar

BELGRADE, March 13 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank sold euros on the interbank currency market on Thursday to boost the dinar, weakened by continuing strong demand for euros, dealers said.

The bank started intervening when the dinar traded at 116.04 to the euro. The national currency regained some ground after the intervention, trading at 115.90 per euro.

The bank has sold 780 million euros since the start of the year to boost the dinar. It will issue a statement on Thursday’s intervention later in the day.