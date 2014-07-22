FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian central bank intervenes to bolster dinar - dealers
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Serbian central bank intervenes to bolster dinar - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 22 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank intervened on Tuesday by selling euros on the interbank currency market to bolster the dinar after it lost ground amidst stronger demand by local banks for the euro, dealers said.

The dinar briefly touched 117.0 per euro, before the central bank intervened. It had traded at an average 116.6 on Monday.

“Banks pushed the demand for euro,” said a dealer with a Belgrade-based commercial bank.

“Trading volume by noon (1000 GMT) was about 23 million euros ($30.98 million) as opposed to a day earlier when it was only around 9 million euros,” he said.

The central bank has so far this year purchased 200 million euros and sold 840 million euros on the currency market to stabilise the dinar’s exchange rate.

$1 = 0.7425 Euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.