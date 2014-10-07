FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian central bank intervenes to bolster dinar - dealers
October 7, 2014

Serbian central bank intervenes to bolster dinar - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank sold euros on the interbank currency market on Tuesday in support of the dinar, weakened by shallow trade and delays in the adoption of a revised budget and the start of IMF loan talks, dealers said.

The bank intervened as the dinar traded at 119.6, a 0.24 percent drop on Monday’s close.

The bank has sold more than 1 billion euros this year to stabilise the dinar, which has come under renewed pressure as investors wait on full details of a revised budget and the start of long-awaited loan talks with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

