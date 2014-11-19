Serbian central bank sells euros to support dinar

BELGRADE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank sold euros on the domestic currency market on Wednesday, trying to shore up the dinar as it continued to weaken, dealers said.

Dealers said the bank intervened with the dinar trading at between 120.50 and 120.70 to the single currency.

Market nerves over the outcome of IMF loan talks and government measures to rein in debt levels have helped drive the dinar to euro-era lows. IMF talks are due to end on Thursday, with the government hoping for a deal by the end of the year.