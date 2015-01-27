FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian central bank sells euros to boost the dinar
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

Serbian central bank sells euros to boost the dinar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank sold euros on the interbank currency market on Tuesday to prop up the dinar currency, which has slumped to new lows on investor concern over the exposure of banks to Swiss franc-denominated loans, dealers said.

The bank intervened with the dinar trading at 123.8 to the euro. The dinar recovered slightly to 123.5 to the euro.

Serbia’s central bank met on Monday with commercial banks to discuss measures to address a surge in the value of the Swiss franc but the meeting produced no concrete solutions beyond a suggestion that banks adjust loan terms.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.