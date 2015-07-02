FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's central bank buys euros to slow down dinar rally - dealers
July 2, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank buys euros to slow down dinar rally - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 2 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank bought euros on the domestic currency market on Wednesday for the second time in as many days to rein in the dinar gains versus the euro due to shallow trading and market wariness over the Greek crisis, dealers said.

The central bank bought euros with the dinar trading around 120.05 to the euro, up from Wednesday close of 120.2 dinars, dealers said.

After the intervention, the dinar traded at 120.12 to the euro at 1135 GMT. On Wednesday, the central bank bought 10 million euros ($11 million), bringing total purchases this year to 420 million euros. It also sold 120 million euros to tame the dinar’s rate swings on the interbank market.

$1 = 0.9020 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
