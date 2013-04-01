Serbia extends deadline for Galenika drugmaker bids

* Deadline extended to April 30

* Galenika burdened with 170 mln eur debt

BELGRADE, April 1 (Reuters) - Serbia on Monday gave another month for find bidders for state-run Galenika Pharmaceuticals to come forward, as the Balkan country tries to sell loss-making state companies as part of efforts to secure economic growth.

The government extended the deadline for receiving letters of intent to buy Galenika for the second time since mid-January, pushing it back to April 30 from April 1, to give potential bidders more time to propose a privatisation model, the finance ministry said in a statement.

“The letter of intent should contain a proposal about the strategic partnership, a proposal about financial transactions and a privatisation plan,” it said.

Galenika, a Belgrade-based drugmaker with a workforce of 2,700, has so far accumulated debt of about 170 million euros ($220 million) and would need about 50 million euros in additional capital in 2013.

Under the original Jan. 14 tender offer, international companies that have been in the pharmaceutical industry for at least five years and that have operating revenue of more than 200 million euros in 2011 have been invited to propose privatisation models.

Serbia’s government is trying to sell a number of state-run enterprises to help it reduce its budget deficit to 3.6 percent of gross domestic product this year. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)