Serbia to grow 2.5 pct in 2016, deficit improving - Fiscal Council

BELGRADE, June 20 (Reuters) - The Serbian economy is forecast to grow 2.5 percent in 2016, or perhaps even more, and the fiscal deficit is seen at 2.5 percent of national output compared to a planned 4 percent, the government's top advisory body said on Monday.

But the Fiscal Council warned that to maintain the public finances in order the government would need to freeze pensions and public sector wages throughout 2017.

Serbia needs to cut its bloated public sector to curb its debt, which the Council said would reach 26 billion euros or 78 percent of national output in 2016. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Giles Elgood)