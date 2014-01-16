Serbia to hold snap election in March - report

BELGRADE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Serbia will hold a snap parliamentary election in March as the co-ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) seeks to cash in on rising poll numbers, the Politika daily reported on Thursday citing multiple government sources.

A spokesman for the government declined to comment on the report, which follows weeks of mounting speculation that the Balkan country is heading for a second election in less than two years.

Politika said President Tomislav Nikolic would call the election at the end of January for March 16, when a municipal ballot in the capital, Belgrade, is also due.