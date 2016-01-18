Serbian power bourse to launch day-ahead market on Feb. 17

SARAJEVO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Serbia’s power exchange SEEPEX will launch a day-ahead market on Feb. 17 in a bid to foster a competitive, transparent and reliable electricity market for Serbia and southeast Europe, the exchange said on Monday.

“Member tests have been conducted successfully and final regulatory issues are about to be cleared,” the South East European Power Exchange (SEEPEX) said in a statement.

The Serbian exchange was originally expected to launch day-ahead power trading in the third quarter of 2015.

The exchange will give countries in the region access to broader power markets which should provide more price transparency, security of supply and attract more traders to a potentially lucrative wholesale Balkan market.

While many traders say the region has potential, they have cited barriers limiting market growth such as a lack of transparency and difficulties in getting trading licences

Day-ahead power market exchanges provide buyers and sellers with transparent prices for electricity and are a step towards forming regional markets.

“We are the first to offer a fully-fledged integrated trading and clearing solution in the SEE region, fully compatible with the European market coupling initiatives from the start,” SEEPEX Managing Director Milos Mladenovic said.

In the initial phase, the exchange will trade day-ahead power, with intraday trading offered later. Serbian grid operator Elektromreze Srbije (EMS) teamed up with the EPEX Spot exchange to launch SEEPEX.

Neighbouring Croatia has said it would start a spot power market this month in cooperation with European energy exchange Nord Pool Spot, which is also helping Albania set up a power bourse. Bulgaria plans to launch a spot exchange in March.

“A transparent reference price will support the development of the energy sector in the entire region,” said Jean-François Conil-Lacoste, chairman of the management board of EPEX Spot.

There are also plans to link SEEPEX with neighbouring Hungary, which has already linked its day-ahead trading with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by David Clarke)