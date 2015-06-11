UPDATE 1-Serbia to raise power prices by less than initially agreed with IMF

* Power prices to go up 12 pct vs 15 pct agreed with IMF

* Govt says 15 pct would hurt consumers too much

* Says IMF has approved 12 pct rise (Adds details, more quotes)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, June 11 (Reuters) - Serbia’s government said it approved a 12 percent increase in electricity prices on Wednesday, slightly less than agreed in a precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Under the 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 bln) loan deal, approved in February, Serbia was due to raise electricity prices by 15 percent as of April to make its power utility, EPS, profitable and wean it off the state budget.

But government officials have said such a big price hike would be a burden for citizens of the struggling country. Serbia’s unemployment rate stands at around 16 percent and the average net monthly wage amounts to 45,600 Serbian dinars (379 euros).

“Our aim was to find the lowest price possible for EPS that would be efficient and still the lowest possible (price) for consumers,” Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic told a news conference.

The price hike had been approved by the IMF, Energy Minister Aleksandar Antic told the news conference.

He said that 7.5 percent would go to the state budget and the remaining 4.5 percent to the state power utility EPS.

The country, which is seeking membership of the European Union, needs to trim its budget deficit as part of its loan deal.

“Even with this increase, the average (electricity) price will be 7.28 dinars (per kilowat/hour) and it will be among the lowest in the region,” he said.

Successive Serbian governments, determined to keep electricity prices low to avoid social discontent, have heavily subsidised EPS through banking guarantees. But low prices and huge losses in transmission have curbed EPS’s ability to invest. Its newest power plant was built 25 years ago.

EPS, which employs more than 30,000 people, posted a profit of 19.2 million Serbian dinars ($199,200) in 2013. However, its 2014 results will be affected by the severe flooding in May last year, which cut output in coal-fired plants by a quarter and forced the company to import electricity and coal.

EPS produces all of Serbia’s annual consumption of 38 gigawatt hours, of which more than two-thirds are produced in coal-fired plants. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Fenton)