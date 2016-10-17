FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UAE to lend Serbia $1 billion to plug deficit, refinance loans
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 10 months ago

UAE to lend Serbia $1 billion to plug deficit, refinance loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will lend Serbia $1 billion to help the indebted Balkan country refinance its existing debts and to help it finance its ongoing budget deficit, Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference in Belgrade, Vujovic said the 10-year loan would bear an interest rate of 2.25 percent and be ratified by parliament "in coming days".

Serbia's economy has performed strongly this year, with its budget deficit forecast to come in at 2.5 percent of GDP this year, lower than the 4 percent planned for. Serbia has been pushing for the International Monetary Fund, with which it has a$1.2 billion loan deal, to authorise higher spending next year. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.