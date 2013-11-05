Serbia picks banks for investor meetings

LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Serbia has hired Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential Eurobond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated B1/BB-/BB-, will meet investors in Boston on November 6, New York on November 7, San Francisco and Los Angeles on November 8 and London on November 11.

Market conditions permitting, a 144A/Reg S bond offering, most likely denominated in US dollars, should follow.