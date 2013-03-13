Serbia targets 25 pct rise in 2013 exports to cut C/A gap - fin min

* Serbia hopes to cut current account, trade gap - finance minister

* Automotive, oil and gas industries to play key role - Dinkic

By Aleksandar Vasovic

KOPAONIK, Serbia, March 13 (Reuters) - Serbia expects a 25 percent rise in exports this year that will help it reduce its current account and trade gap, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic told a business forum on Wednesday.

The European Union candidate country aims to return to economic growth this year of about 2 percent. It is pinning its hopes on a joint venture with Italy’s carmaker Fiat as well as on agriculture and its oil and gas industry.

The economy is estimated to have shrunk 2 percent in 2012.

Dinkic said the government also aims to reduce the current account gap to about 8.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from about 10.7 percent last year, when net direct investments came to a meagre 136.9 million euros as of November.

“We expect exports to rise some 25 percent this year ... with the automotive industry accounting for about 20 percent of total exports,” he told a business forum at the southwestern ski resort of Kopaonik.

Serbia’s economy returned to recession last year because of the spillover from the crisis in the euro zone, its main trade partner, while a long drought last summer halved its harvest and curbed agricultural exports.

Its total pubic debt rose to about 60 percent of GDP, and Dinkic said the government wants to halt its rise this year at about 65 percent of GDP.

The government is targeting a 3.6 percent deficit and is borrowing at home and abroad to finance its needs.

Serbia is aiming for total 2013 exports of about 11 billion euros, and Dinkic said the Fiat factory in the central city of Kragujevac would play a pivotal role.

The 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) venture, which produces the Fiat 500L car, is 67 percent owned by Fiat and 33 percent by Serbia.

“This year we expect output of between 110,000 and 160,000 Fiat cars ... which depends on markets in the United States and Russia,” Dinkic said.

A top-ranking delegation will soon travel to Moscow to try to negotiate a higher number of car exports to Russia, Dinkic said.

“They are protecting their markets, so we will see,” he said.

The Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) oil and fuel producer and retailer should also help exports with sales of 500 million to 700 million euros to markets throughout the region, Dinkic said.

NIS is majority owned by Russia’s Gazprom and Serbia has a minority stake.

Dinkic said the government would try to maintain its policy of partnership with major investors, mainly through incentives, but also to attract equity investment where the state would act as a minority partner. ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hugh Lawson)