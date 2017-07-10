BELGRADE, July 10 Serbian Prime Minister Ana
Brnabic on Monday urged workers at a local Fiat plant to end a
strike which has entered its second week, saying the country
could face a hit to economic output and jobs if the dispute
drags on, the Tanjug news agency reported.
The carmaking joint venture based in the central Serbian
city of Kragujevac is 67 percent owned by Fiat and 33
percent by the state, with production accounting for 3 percent
of Serbia's economic output and around 8 percent of exports.
The plant, which employs around 2,400 people, manufactured
100,000 cars a year in 2015. Last year, the venture cut jobs
with a mix of voluntary and compulsory redundancies and reduced
daily production shifts from three to two.
The strike started late last month as workers demanded
better wages and a reduced workload. Unions said they
unsuccessfully sought negotiations with management.
Brnabic told workers on Monday that Fiat does not negotiate
with striking workers and that they had violated an agreement
between the union and Fiat by starting the strike.
"We have lost a lot, workers lost wages for days while on
strike, Fiat lost production, ... Serbia is daily losing on its
economic output and exports," Tanjug quoted Brnabic as saying.
Fiat management in Serbia could not immediately be reached
for comment.
"It will be very difficult for us in the future to bring new
investors when there is no certainty that workers will honour
contracts between unions and employers," Brnabic was quoted as
saying.
Serbia's economy is expected to grow around 3 percent this
year. The country relies heavily on foreign investors, including
Fiat which in May launched three redesigned versions of the
500L, a larger version of the Fiat 500 mini car.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Potter)