FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McKinsey consultant Krstic to be Serbian finance minister -source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 14, 2013 / 8:08 PM / in 4 years

McKinsey consultant Krstic to be Serbian finance minister -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A U.S.-educated McKinsey consultant has agreed to become Serbia’s new finance minister, following a cabinet reshuffle in July, a official and local media said on Wednesday.

Serbian Yale graduate Lazar Krstic, who is about 30, agreed to take over the post after meetings with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, said a government official familiar with the talks who asked not to be named.

“Krstic has agreed to take the post, he also presented his plans to Vucic,” the source said without elaborating further. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.