UPDATE 1-McKinsey consultant Krstic to be Serbian finance minister
August 14, 2013 / 8:43 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-McKinsey consultant Krstic to be Serbian finance minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds political context)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A U.S.-educated McKinsey consultant is to be named Serbia’s new finance minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle agreed in July, an official and local media said on Wednesday.

Serbian Yale graduate Lazar Krstic, who is about 30, agreed to take the post after meetings with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, said a government official familiar with the talks who asked not to be named.

“Krstic has agreed to take the post, he also presented his plans to Vucic,” the source said without elaborating further.

Serbia’s state-run RTS TV also quoted Vucic’s advisor Sinisa Mali as saying: “Krstic will be new finance minister as of August 26.”

Parliament is expected to confirm the appointment of Krstic and at least three new ministers at a session on Aug. 26, when Prime Minister Ivica Dacic is scheduled to present his new cabinet line-up.

Mladjan Dinkic was sacked as finance minister last month, along with at least three other ministers, to avert a snap election.

Dacic, a Socialist, had threatened to bring down the coalition government unless Dinkic was replaced and his small United Regions party was ejected from the alliance. Vucic, who heads the largest party, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), accepted the proposal.

$1 = 0.7538 euros Editing by Kevin Liffey

