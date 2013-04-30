FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia gives Galenika sale another month
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

Serbia gives Galenika sale another month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, April 30 (Reuters) - Serbia on Tuesday extended for another month a deadline for bids for its indebted state-run drugmaker Galenika Pharmaceuticals, with the U.S.-based unit of Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International so far the only potential partner.

The finance ministry said the new deadline was 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on May 31, the third extension since offers were first invited on Jan. 14.

With a workforce of 2,700, the Belgrade-based Galenika has accumulated debt of about 170 million euros ($223 million), and needs about 50 million euros in additional capital in 2013.

Its sale is part of an effort by the government to offload a number of bloated, loss-making state enterprises to ease the burden on its budget.

Earlier in April, the finance ministry said the U.S.-based unit of Valeant was the only potential partner so far, having met all the conditions of the tender.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.