a year ago
Weaker U.S. dollar rate allows Serbian gas price cut from June
May 27, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Weaker U.S. dollar rate allows Serbian gas price cut from June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, May 27 (Reuters) - Serbia will cut wholesale prices of natural gas for households and industry from June by 3.6 percent and 4 percent, respectively, mainly to reflect a weaker U.S. dollar exchange rate, energy regulator AERS said on Friday.

It will be the fifth price cut since June last year, after AERS lowered rates in April.

Serbia imports 82 percent of its gas from Russia through a single pipeline via Hungary and Ukraine, with the rest coming from domestic sources, but is under pressure from Brussels to reduce its dependence on Russian gas after EU membership talks began last year. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Giles Elgood and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
