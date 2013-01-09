FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia's wholesale gas prices to rise by an average 10.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Serbia's wholesale gas prices to rise by an average 10.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Serbian energy regulator AERS has approved an average 10.4 percent increase in wholesale gas prices for consumers supplied by the country’s gas monopoly Srbijagas, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

The price would go up to 36.7 dinars ($0.42) per cubic meter, including transport costs, Dusan Dakovic told Reuters, adding that new tariffs for industrial consumers and residential consumers would take effect on Jan. 15 and Feb. 1, respectively.

Srbijagas, which sought a 25 percent hike in natural gas prices, has complained that current tariffs are economically unsustainable and hamper future investments.

But raising energy rates are a sensitive issue in the Balkan country where the government likes to keep a lid on prices to avoid social discontent.

Serbia, which imports almost all of its natural gas from Russia through a single pipeline through Hungary via Ukraine, is also looking to broaden its gas supply routes.

The effort includes participation in the South Stream pipeline project through a joint venture with Russia’s Gazprom . South Stream should deliver Russian gas to Europe, bypassing Ukraine. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.