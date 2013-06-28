FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's economy grew 2.1 percent in first quarter 2013
June 28, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 28 (Reuters) - Serbia’s gross domestic product rose by 2.1 percent in the first quarter of 2013, the Statistics Office said on Friday, driven mainly by the information and communications, mining, and transportation sectors.

The Serbian government is targeting growth of 2 percent this year, as the European Union candidate country emerges from recession. The economy contracted 1.7 percent in 2012.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said output could near 3 percent on car exports from Serbia’s joint venture with Italian automaker Fiat and prospects for a good harvest.

$1 = 0.7691 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Catherine Evans

