FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian chamber of commerce head to become economy minister-report
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 19, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Serbian chamber of commerce head to become economy minister-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic will nominate the head of Serbia’s Chamber of Commerce, Zeljko Sertic, as the Balkan country’s economy minister, Serbian media reported on Tuesday.

Radio B92, citing sources, said Vucic would announce Sertic’s nomination later in the day.

If confirmed by parliament, Sertic will succeed Dusan Vujovic, who swapped the economy portfolio for the finance ministry earlier in August. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.